Fire crews say one item could save your life on the ice, and more people need to use it

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A dangerous weekend on area lakes has the Lake Country Fire and Rescue Department issuing a warning. They want people heading out onto any kind of ice to assume the worst will happen.

“We want you to plan as if you need to be rescued,” said Assistant Chief Matt Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue.

Over the past weekend, there were five water rescues on four lakes, including Pewaukee Lake, where a man died. A 61-year-old man went through the ice while riding a UTV on the lake. Lake Country Fire and Rescue’s dive team pulled him from the water after 45 minutes, but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jim Huckstorf grew up ice fishing. He often spends his winter weekends on the ice whenever he can. But he knows the dangers.

“No ice is ever safe ice,” said Jim.

He came to check the condition of Pewaukee Lake on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reached into the 40s. He says he hopes to get back on the ice soon, but he has been worried after the man died this past weekend.

“It definitely makes me nervous. That is one of my biggest fears — going under. Nobody ever wants to drown, especially under the ice, and it is very sad,” said Jim.

It is why Lake Country Fire and Rescue is urging people to be prepared by wearing flotation gear like a flotation jacket.

“It is literally the most important thing you can do,” said Heartier. “When people go in, they will float for just a little bit because of the insulating quality of the gear and the cold weather they have on. That will quickly be replaced by water, and they will sink.”

“My son is 12. He comes out with me. We both have flotation suits. They are fairly inexpensive,” said Jim. “For a couple hundred dollars, that can be the difference in saving your life.”

First responders say that if you see someone fall through the ice, the most important thing to do is call 911 right away. Then, try to get them something to grab onto. But do not walk directly to the hole where someone fell in; you could break the ice and become a victim. Instead, lay down on the ice and try to help pull them out.

