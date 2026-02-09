PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis — People across several counties, even other states, say a strange chemical-like odor has moved through over the past few days as officials work to track down the source.

It's not something you can see, only smell.

"It was a faint, plasticky smell, like if I were to open a package of cellophane containing plastic pieces," Angela Peterson said.

Mike Beiermeister Angela Peterson got a whiff of the smell heading to work on Monday.

Peterson noticed it leaving her Pleasant Prairie home Monday morning.

"That was sort of the smell that was inside the plastic coming at you," Peterson said.

She knows a thing or two about smells working in janitorial and commercial cleaning — and she's not alone.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue received enough 911 calls to issue an advisory.

"I was surprised there was already a lot of information — people calling in, even into Illinois," said Peterson.

The department received multiple 911 calls reporting an unknown odor described as a chemical, burning electrical, or vinegar-like smell in the air. These reports have been ongoing for several hours and cover a wide area, from central Illinois through Indiana and as far north as Southern Milwaukee County.

Residents across multiple states report mysterious chemical-like odor

The odor appears to be originating from a location south of the area. There have been no reports of illness or injuries associated with the smell.

Officials are actively working with Kenosha County Emergency Management, mutual-aid partners in Illinois, and other regional response agencies to identify the source and continue monitoring the situation.

Viewers reported it in Racine, Kenosha and even southern Milwaukee County, describing it as a strong odor of bleach or chlorine, metallic, or burning plastic or rubber.

But not everyone has noticed.

"No… I walk down here every day for my healthy walk," Tom Rizzo said when asked if he had noticed any odd chemical-like smell.

Mike Beiermeister Tom Rizzo hasn't smelled anything.

First responders in Illinois and Wisconsin are investigating.

Authorities advise residents to call 911 only if they are experiencing symptoms, an emergency develops, or there is an immediate danger. If you notice the odor but are not experiencing symptoms, officials recommend continuing to monitor official updates.

