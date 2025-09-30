Referee saved after cardiac arrest during UW-Parkside soccer match

SOMERS — A soccer referee's life was saved during a University of Wisconsin-Parkside men's soccer home opener against Upper Iowa University on September 14.

Olu Afuwape, a 37-year-old referee, collapsed during the match when his heart stopped beating. What initially appeared to be a collision was actually a medical emergency that required immediate intervention.

"He just thudded to the ground, and it didn't look the best," senior midfielder, Jamie Le Comte said.

Le Comte was positioned behind Afuwape when the incident occurred, immediately rushed to help, and flagged down his coach and trainer for assistance.

"I guess instincts just took over, I tried to get to him pretty quickly. It wasn't the nicest sight and something that will probably stay with me for awhile," Le Comte said.

Athletic trainer Kaela Johnson, along with nurses from the stands, performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to restore Afuwape's heartbeat.

Head Coach, Jason Zitzke, responded to the unresponsive ref as well. Meanwhile, Ryan Ridley called 911 and made sure everyone in the stands remained calm.

"My heart couldn't regulate its beat and it was just out of rhythm until it just stopped," Afuwape said.

Speaking from his home during his recovery, Afuwape reflected on the frightening experience and expressed gratitude for those who helped save his life.

"I'm grateful to be here," Afuwape said.

Johnson described the relief she felt when Afuwape began responding to treatment.

"It was great to see him kinda talking, and that he was okay. That was a huge relief and kind of made the whole situation a little bit better," Johnson said.

Le Comte hopes the incident serves as a reminder for people to get CPR and AED certified in case of emergencies.

"I mean, the training is so easy. It's really, really simple. You'll get it done and it will stay with you forever, and hopefully well prepared to help someone," Le Comte said.

Thanks to the coordinated response from players, coaches and medical personnel, Afuwape is now recovering at home with his wife and baby.

"It's been a blessing that I'm here and given another opportunity at life," Afuwape said.

He is grateful to everyone involved in saving his life.

The referee may return to officiating games in the future, though no timeline has been established for his return to the field.

