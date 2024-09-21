KENOSHA — Inside Birchwood Grill, it was the typical commotion diners would see on a Friday.

However, outside the restaurant, just after 2 p.m. on Highway 50 and 125th Avenue, there was a different type of commotion causing plenty of chatter for Jenny Tricoli.

TMJ4 News Jenny Tricoli was waitressing at Birchwood Grill at the time where a high-speed chase accelerated westbound on Highway 50 in Kenosha Co.

“I was waitressing,” said Tricoli. “I had two different tables that were waiting for other customers to join because they said it was backed up. They couldn't get in here.”

The restaurant sits just feet away from where a police pursuit accelerated full speed westbound on Highway 50 near I-94.

TMJ4 News

Video obtained by TMJ4 via SafetyVids shows the driver of a white car leaving the 125th Avenue left-turn lane and speeding westbound.

Kenosha County Police Chase

Video credit: State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org

Moments later, the driver makes a wide left turn, spinning around and into eastbound traffic.

The car goes out of frame before reemerging from a field and heading eastbound.

A few minutes later, police performed a pit maneuver, surrounding the car and apprehending a person on the passenger side.

State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org

Watch: Workers react to chase speeding feet away from their Kenosha restaurant

POLICE CHASE: Workers react to chase speeding feet away from their Kenosha restaurant

The action caused Bella Hernandez to be late for her shift at Birchwood Grill.

TMJ4’s Mike Beiermeister sat down with her and showed her the video.

TMJ4 News Bella Hernandez was driving to work at Birchwood Grill on Highway 50 when she got caught up in the traffic as authorities shut down the highway Tuesday afternoon.

“Wow! That's crazy,” said Hernandez.

Both Hernandez and Tricoli said they’ve seen a number of accidents outside but never a chase like that.

Police have yet to confirm what led to the chase.

Wisconsin State Patrol is expected to release more details in the coming days.

