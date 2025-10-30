WILMOT — Tensions ran high inside Wilmot Union High School as parents demanded answers and accountability from school leaders — after learning that a student facing multiple felony charges, including child pornography, was allowed back on campus.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Wilmot Union High School parents disturbed after student is charged with possessing child pornography

Parents filled the board meeting Wednesday night, voicing fears and frustration over what they call a lack of transparency.

“There’s nothing more important than protecting innocent children,” said Heather Infusino. “They’re afraid to come to school, and I can’t imagine not speaking up.”

Heather Infusino

Many parents told TMJ4 News they believe the district failed to communicate with families in time.

“Parents shouldn’t have found out after their children were already at school,” Infusino said. “They have every avenue to let parents know what’s going on, and that’s why parents are so upset.”

Watch: Parents demand answers from Wilmot school board after student charged with possessing child pornography

Parents demand answers from Wilmot school board after student charged with possessing child pornography

Parent Sean Hogan says he came to make sure families’ concerns were heard.

“My main concern is the safety of the children, my children included, and all the children of the community,” Hogan said.

Sean Hogan

School officials say they’re working closely with law enforcement and following legal requirements, but for many families, that’s not enough.

“I think a little more transparency in the community, putting out as much information as they legally can," Hogan said. "At least to voice and bring some relief to the concerns of the community."

Parents tell TMJ4 News they plan to keep pushing until they feel their children are safe.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip