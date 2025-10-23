Wilmot Union High School parents disturbed after student is charged with possessing child pornography

WILMOT, Wis. — Parents with children at Wilmot Union High School reached out to TMJ4 News after a student was charged with multiple felonies.

That student is accused of possessing child pornography.

"Someone has got to step up. It's got to be said. It's not right," parent Kellen Gere told TMJ4.

Gere is the father of a student at the high school. He is one of many who are concerned about safety.

"I think it's pretty bad that my kid found out through word of mouth before we were alerted," Gere said.

Seventeen-year-old Jason Kotarba faces five felony counts of possession of child pornography. He is charged as an adult in Kenosha County.

According to a criminal complaint, in May 2025, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Twin Lakes Police to begin investigating. This prompted authorities to serve warrants for computer data, which ultimately brought police to Kotarba's home. There, they say he shared explicit videos involving minors from his device.

"It's still disturbing," Gere said. "It's a little too close to home."

Kotarba is out on a signature bond, and parents say he's back at school.

"We have talked to the principal, and all they said was he's going to be on supervision. What exactly that means, we don't really know," Gere explained.

In a statement, the school district administrator said they understand the questions and concerns and that the district is taking steps to ensure the safety of all students.

TMJ4 asked Gere how he would have preferred the school to handle the situation.

"More clarity, more transparency on the issues that were going on. Maybe send out something to parents saying if you guys are uncomfortable, that's — why don't we go to virtual or do a hybrid learning," Gere replied.

The day after Kotarba was charged, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies investigated an alleged threat to Wilmot High School. After looking into the threat, they determined it was not legitimate. As a precaution, the sheriff's office assigned additional deputies to the school.

Gere and other parents told TMJ4 that they pulled their children out of school because recent events were too concerning.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Kotarba's mother for comment. She declined to respond.

Kotarba's preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.

Read the district administrator's full statement below.

"Wilmot Union High School District is aware of the recent news coverage involving one of our students. We understand that there are questions and concerns about the student. Please know that the district is taking steps to ensure the safety of all students. It is important to understand that all of our students are entitled, by law and policy, to confidentiality with regard to records and personally identifiable information. As a result, we are unable to share information about the student at this time.

Wilmot Union High School District’s primary focus is to maintain an educational environment that is safe for all students. Our educators and other employees are expected to maintain a standard of care for the supervision, control, and protection of students that reflects our commitment to initiate and foster meaningful, trusting relationships and intentional involvement with students and their families."

