Mount Pleasant couple hikes into 2026 as Wisconsin state parks offer free New Year's Day hikes

If one of your New Year's goals is to get outside more, you can start on day one. Dozens of Wisconsin state parks are offering free hikes on New Year's Day, giving residents a chance to start 2026 with a step into nature.

About 30 parks across the state are participating in the annual First Day Hike, with hikes ranging from one to three miles. Some locations also offer snowshoeing and cross-country skiing options.

The Richard Bong Recreation Area in Kenosha County is among the participating parks. Last year, approximately 150 hikers participated at this location alone.

Watch: Here's how you can take advantage of free New Year's Day hikes:

Mount Pleasant couple hikes into 2026 with First Day Hike at state parks

"It's a great way to really center and motivate you for the year. Maybe make a commitment to get outdoors and be active in your life," said Emily Cole, a natural resources educator and ranger at the park.

For Kurt and Carey Pedersen from Mount Pleasant, the New Year's Day hike has become an annual tradition spanning several years. The retired couple uses the opportunity to reconnect with nature and meet new people.

"We just enjoy being outside as much as we can," Kurt Pedersen said. "You get out here and you're meeting new friends, new people all the time, and just to sit around at the campfire later on, drink hot chocolate, meet new friends. Yeah, what a great way to start the year," he said.

Bonfires and warming shelters will be available at some locations to help hikers stay comfortable during winter conditions. Park officials recommend dressing warmly and considering bringing hiking poles since conditions may be icy.

The Richard Bong Recreation Area spans 4,667 acres with a unique history.

"It was farmland, and then it was going to be turned into an air base, and then it became a place for all to recreate," Cole said.

Beyond hiking, the park offers activities including hunting, skiing, snowshoeing, bird watching and stargazing.

"It's just one of those places that you can spend hours and never get tired of it," said Carol DeBell, a park volunteer.

The Pedersens plan to continue their tradition, walking into 2026 together as they have in years past.

"So you might as well, you know, find something to do together, and that's what we've done," Kurt Pedersen said.

While the hikes are free, visitors may need a state park vehicle admission pass.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip