Kenosha teen to be released on bond after judge declares mistrial in sexual assault case

Martel Lee, a 16-year-old found guilty of second-degree sexual assault, was granted a $10,000 signature bond and will be released Tuesday.

Lee will get a new trial after a judge declared a mistrial.

Based on juror letters and court records, the judge vacated the previous guilty verdict, saying there had been a "miscarriage of justice."

Since Lee was initially found guilty, a series of inconsistencies had led not only the community to question Lee’s conviction but also three jurors who heard the case.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim changed key details of the incident multiple times and briefly recanted their statement.

Court documents show one juror wrote a letter to the judge after the verdict, saying she felt "bullied" into voting for a guilty verdict. She also stated some jurors would "sleep and lock themselves in the bathroom" to avoid participating in discussions.

Other documents reveal that jurors who leaned toward a not-guilty verdict were told by those favoring a guilty verdict that they would "make the decision for them so they could all go home."

"Anybody can clearly see that my son is innocent. Read the original criminal report, and you'll see my son is innocent," Jennifer Jones, Lee’s mother, said.

