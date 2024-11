KENOSHA — Martel Lee, 16, was charged and found guilty of second-degree sexual assault. However, a series of inconsistencies has led not only the community to question Lee’s conviction but also three jurors who heard the case.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim changed key details of the incident multiple times and briefly recanted their statement.

Court documents show one juror wrote a letter to the judge after the verdict, saying she felt "bullied" into voting for a guilty verdict. She also stated some jurors would "sleep and lock themselves in the bathroom" to avoid participating in discussions.

Other documents reveal that jurors who leaned toward a not-guilty verdict were told by those favoring a guilty verdict that they would "make the decision for them so they could all go home."

A press conference was held at the Kenosha Union Club on Tuesday, sparking calls for justice. Lee’s family, friends, and community members were in attendance.

Watch: Jurors and community question guilty verdict in Kenosha teen's case

Calls for justice grows as jurors and community question guilty verdict in Kenosha teen's case

"Enough is enough. We can’t stand for this in our community, and we can’t have our boys, our young ladies, and our community in fear of the justice system," said Kenny Harper, city alderman.

Lee was accused of sexually assaulting a classmate in a bathroom at Indian Trail High School in April of this year. He was tried as an adult this summer and found guilty. Lee has been in prison since his arrest last spring.

Tanya McLean from Leaders of Kenosha said they will "stand in support of 16-year-old Martel Lee to help share his story."

Jennifer Jones, Lee’s mother, said she hopes the judge will grant a new trial. "Anybody can clearly see that my son is innocent. Read the original criminal report, and you'll see my son is innocent," Jones said.

On Friday, a Kenosha County judge will decide whether to grant Lee a new trial.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip