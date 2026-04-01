Manhunt still underway for Kenosha homicide suspect; Court records show victim was denied restraining order

UPDATE 4/02/26 - Plaza was taken into custody by police on Thursday. See the latest here.

A Kenosha woman was found dead inside her home Wednesday morning — and court records obtained by TMJ4 News reveal she had tried to protect herself just two months ago.

Kenosha Police responded to a residence in the 7400 block of 22nd Avenue early Wednesday after a female victim was found deceased. Police are not releasing her name at this time.

Investigators quickly developed a suspect — 33-year-old Marckus Plaza — who lived at the same address. He is described as a Black male approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 190 pounds — last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a white tank top.

One of the officers went to the back of the home after Plaza shut the door on the officers, and saw Plaza through the basement window dragging a body.

Plaza fled the home after officers forced their way in. He is seen on video hopping a fence on 23rd Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was found to have been stabbed by Plaza. Officers observed signs of a struggle within the residence as well as a cellphone bent in half.

The woman's two minor children, who are Plaza's biological children, were also found at the residence.

Police believe he is on foot and has been attempting to seek transportation out of the area. He has ties to both Kenosha and Lake Geneva.

TMJ4 News obtained court records showing the victim filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Plaza in February, just two months ago. In the petition, she wrote that she was "scared of my safety for myself and these children."

She noted Plaza had access to knives in various places inside the home and car. She was in the middle of divorce proceedings and asked the court to remove him from the home permanently.

That restraining order was denied on Feb. 9.

Kenosha Police Department Marckus Plaza

For neighbors like Elizabeth Garner, the news hit close to home.

"To know that this is now somebody's daughter, somebody's mother is horrifying," Garner said. "If someone sees something suspicious, call the police and get him off the streets."

TMJ4 Scene of search for violent offender at 75th street and 22nd Avenue

Sue Sippel, Director of Women and Children's Horizons, says cases like this are a devastating reminder of how quickly a domestic situation can turn lethal.

"It always gives us pause — what more could we do?" Sippel said. "We have an emergency shelter 24 hours a day someone can access. We have a 24-hour hotline that they can call — and that call can be anonymous."

If you or someone you know is in danger, contact Women and Children's Horizons 24 hours a day at 262-652-9900.

If you see Marckus Plaza, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

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