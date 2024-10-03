Kenosha pastor accused of sending intimate photos to himself without consent

KENOSHA, Wis — Gabriel Mills, a 41-year-old pastor, is accused of sending intimate photos of a victim to himself without consent in Kenosha.

Mills is facing two charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

According to the criminal complaint, the Journey Church pastor borrowed the victim's husband's phone to download an audiobook for him, but instead looked for intimate photos of the victim and then sent them to himself without permission.

The victim, her husband and their children went over to Mills' home to attend a "life group" — a program through the church — with other members of the congregation.

It appeared to be just another meeting with nothing out of the ordinary, at least until about 8 p.m. when Mills asked the victim's husband to borrow his phone so he could download the audiobook.

While Mills was seemingly downloading the audiobook, he supposedly went through the husband's messages and sent intimate pictures of the victim to himself.

According to the complaint the victim went down to the basement to check on her kids and when she came back, she saw Mills clutching his phone and hiding the screen from view.

They talked for a little while and during the conversation, his screen lowered just enough for her to see an intimate photo she took of herself. The victim knew the photo was only sent to her husband and there was no way Mills could have access to it.

When Mills realized the victim saw the photo, he turned "white as a ghost," according to the complaint. Mills tried to convince the victim the photo was of his wife and it was not her. The victim and her family left Mills' home.

The victim later asked her husband if he had given Mills his phone, and told her that he had for Mills to download an audiobook, but he had it for a "really long time," according to the complaint.

Mills justified having the phone for so long with the need to change the settings so they could both use an app with the audiobook at the same time. That is when the victim's husband left Mills with the phone to finish setting everything up.

Later, the victim's husband messaged Mills and asked him if he went through text messages to find intimate photos. Mills denied it. The pastor sent the husband a photo of his wife and claimed that was the photo the victim saw.

Police investigated the incident and searched Mills' cell phone after receiving a warrant and found two photos the victim identified as herself, according to the complaint.

The victim's husband said the photo the victim described was early on in their text messages with one another, and that Mills would have needed to see over a thousand images before he got to it.

Mills was arrested on Sept. 23rd by police. He made an initial appearance in court where a $7,500 cash bond was set for his release.

Other members of the church may have been victimized, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Eric Traxler at (262) 605-5223.

Resources are available for crime victims here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip