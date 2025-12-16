Kenosha parents speak out after 15-year-old is detained again in shooting threat case

KENOSHA — Some Kenosha parents say they’re keeping their children home from school and demanding change after police released new details and body camera video tied to a school shooting threat involving a 15-year-old.

Sara Ramirez is one of them.

“No, I will not be sending my kids to school tomorrow. I kept them home today and I will not be sending them this week at all,” Ramirez said. “To hear that the same person was doing it again — how is this even happening?”

Sara Ramirez

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to a tip from the FBI about a TikTok video posted by a juvenile referencing a school shooting and the date December 16th — the anniversary of a school shooting in Madison.

Police say the teen was detained, later attempted to disarm an officer at the police department, and had searched online to see if a Kenosha school would be open on that date. Charges, including terroristic threats and attempting to disarm a peace officer, are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Police also confirmed the juvenile is the same person detained last year after entering Roosevelt Elementary School with a duffle bag full of airsoft guns.

Ramirez says learning that detail only deepened her fear and her frustration.

“Our kids are more important than dollars,” Ramirez said. “Something needs to be done before it’s too late. We want change for our kids, we want our kids to matter, and we want our kids to feel safe.”

Another parent, Kristina Delgado, said she's upset about the threat and demands action.

Kristina Delgado

“It makes me upset, not only for the safety of my child but also the safety of my community,” Delgado said. “We want the school district to know that we want changes and we want security."

Delgado says parents want reassurance that their children are protected while at school.

“We want to see progress. We want to see some type of form that our kids are going to be safe in the schools,” Delgado said.

Kenosha police say the teen has remained detained since November 26 and that state law limits what information can be released in juvenile cases. Police say their intervention prevented a potential tragedy and emphasized the role of school threat assessment procedures.

Still, parents like Ramirez and Delgado say that reassurance isn’t enough.

“We need to implement security systems in our schools,” Ramirez said. “Parents want peace of mind.”

Kenosha Unified School District has said there is no active threat to schools, but some parents say that until they see change, they’re choosing to keep their children home.

