Kenosha parents on edge after teen arrested again over alleged school shooting threats

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody after an FBI agent flagged a TikTok video where the teen appeared to mimic past school shooters and referenced December 16 — the anniversary of last year’s Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison.

According to the full police report and search warrant, officers say the teen posted multiple images recreating the poses and outfits of mass shooters. One of his videos included the caption:

“December 16 is getting closer. Can’t wait.”

Police say the teen initially denied making the posts, but later admitted the banned TikTok account belonged to him.

Body camera video released by police shows officers struggling with the teen during his arrest. Investigators say he tried to grab an officer’s gun while they attempted to detain him.

Court records show the teen is already on supervision for a similar incident last year, when he tried entering Roosevelt Elementary School with a duffel bag full of airsoft guns.

District says no direct threat — but parents remain fearful

Parents received an email from the Kenosha Unified School District stating there are no known threats to any district schools and that the teen is detained. Staff were asked to remain alert, review ALICE safety protocols, and support students.

But for many families, the fear remains.

Parent Elizabeth Gardner told me hearing about the teen's threats made her question her kids safety.

“Concerned, a little bit of fear for the safety of our kids in the school system here or in any schools,” Gardner said. “He wasn’t a current student at the school he tried to enter last year, so it makes me feel like none of the schools are safe.”

Gardner says she’s leaning toward keeping her children home on December 16.

“Right now I’m leaning towards no. I think for us it’s going to be a mental health day,” Gardner said. “I’d rather be safe than wake up the next day and think, ‘I knew I shouldn’t have sent them.’”

Kenosha Police say the teen did not make any direct threats toward a specific school or the district, but investigators acted quickly due to the nature of the posts and the date reference.

Parents across Kenosha tell me they are watching December 16 closely — and many are preparing for the possibility of keeping their kids home to feel safe.

