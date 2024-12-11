Kenosha parents continue to speak out about school safety concerns, superintendent responds

KENOSHA — Over the past few weeks, TMJ4 has talked to many parents and residents in Kenosha about what security measures they want added in the school district. This comes after there were two school shooting threats in the Kenosha Unified School District in less than a month.

Parents brought concerns and suggestions to the KUSD School Board Tuesday night.

"We cannot afford to gamble with the lives of our students and our staff,” concerned parent, Elissa Werve said.

As an educator and a mom, Werve is passionate about safe schools.

TMJ4

"As a mom, it's upsetting because every day you don't know if your kid is going to come home from school,” she explained.

The most recent school shooting threat in Kenosha happened last week at Indian Trail High School. Police say a 16-year-old student brought a loaded gun into the school.

Werve wants these scary situations to be stopped at the door.

"Kids need to be screened on the way into school,” Werve said.

Metal detectors have been a common suggestion from parents. TMJ4’s Megan Lee took that suggestion to Superintendent Jeff Weiss.

"Somebody has to man those devices. Somebody has to monitor it. So, we have to look at that. We also don't know if all of our families are in favor of this,” Weiss explained.

Weiss said the district would have to draft up potential plans for metal detectors. He is hoping to hear more input from parents and residents.

Meanwhile, parents tell Lee they want to hear from district leaders when scary incidents occur at Kenosha schools.

Lee asked Weiss why school board members were told not to talk to the media.

Weiss said, “It’s more of a let's have a single point of contact when there is an event that happens."

Weiss said these school shooting threats have reminded the district how important the school safety procedures are.

"Safety is our top priority and we're always striving to improve,” he said.

Weiss said the district has made significant strides in making sure entrances to schools are secure in the last month.

Seven schools in the district don’t have controlled entrances. However, Weiss said they have added front door monitors to those schools.

