Kenosha nonprofit seeks help after water damage destroys supplies

KENOSHA, Wis. — A plumbing issue at Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse in Kenosha caused several inches of water to back up into the office late Monday night, the night before Giving Tuesday.

The water damage destroyed the nonprofit's entire stock of warm gear just as temperatures are dropping.

Water damage at Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse

Executive Director Michelle Sandberg was finishing up work when she walked outside her office and discovered the chaos.

"The water was coming up from the floor drains. It was in the bathrooms. It was everywhere," Sandberg said.

She began making phone calls, and her team got right to work, trying to save anything they could.

Michelle Sandberg is the executive director at Hope Council.

The flooding damaged flooring, trim, cabinetry and office supplies in the immediate area, causing an estimated tens of thousands of dollars in destruction according to Sandberg.

But the biggest blow was the loss of winter supplies that the organization provides to not only people experiencing homelessness and those battling substance abuse, but also the whole community.

"Hot hands, chapsticks, fresh socks, any color socks, any size socks. And T-shirts are really useful for folks right now," Sandberg said.

Water damage at Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.

Hope Council is located on the city's west side, just off 39th Avenue. For more than two years, their vending machine featuring community health supplies has been a beacon for those experiencing homelessness as well as battling substance abuse. All items are provided free of charge, donated by the community.

"Right now we are struggling again now to fill it, so any support that we can get to replace and fill and keep that machine stocked is a huge impact to our community," Sandberg said.

As a nonprofit, Sandberg said every dollar and donation counts and that Hope Council does have insurance to help with some of the damage to the building.

She's hoping the community will step up and donate the warm gear and items lost this week so they can continue their mission.

"We are the little agency that could that comes in clutch," Sandberg said.

Even with the cleanup efforts on Tuesday, staff made sure every scheduled appointment took place. Sandberg told TMJ4 that other neighboring partners offered assistance to help them continue their mission.

Water damage at Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.

The private nonprofit was established back in 1969 to reduce the impact of substance abuse disorders in the community by providing education, intervention, prevention, and referral services. While the community vending machine offers items like overdose reversal drugs, the group also stocks it with everyday items for those in need.

Sandberg said hand warmers, clothing, socks, and other warm items can be dropped off at their office. They'll also be taking monetary donations to replace their stockpile. Contact information is available at their website or on social media.

Learn more: https://www.hopecouncil.org/

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



