Kenosha judge revokes bond for Wilmot High student charged with child pornography possession

KENOSHA — Judge Jodi Meier granted Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis’ motion to revoke bond for a 17-year-old Wilmot Union High School student facing five felony counts of possessing child pornography.
The judge replaced his signature bond with a $25,000 cash bond and imposed new conditions, including no contact with minors under 18. This may affect his school attendance.
Watch: Judge revokes bond for Wilmot High student charged with child pornography possession
The ruling comes just days after a heated school board meeting, where parents demanded action after learning the student was allowed back on campus.
He is currently in the Kenosha County Jail pending payment of the $25,000 bond.
