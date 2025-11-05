Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kenosha judge revokes bond for Wilmot High student charged with child pornography possession

A Kenosha County high school student facing child pornography charges has had his bail revoked and has been ordered to not have any contact with with minors.
Posted

KENOSHA — Judge Jodi Meier granted Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis’ motion to revoke bond for a 17-year-old Wilmot Union High School student facing five felony counts of possessing child pornography.

The judge replaced his signature bond with a $25,000 cash bond and imposed new conditions, including no contact with minors under 18. This may affect his school attendance.

The ruling comes just days after a heated school board meeting, where parents demanded action after learning the student was allowed back on campus.

He is currently in the Kenosha County Jail pending payment of the $25,000 bond.

