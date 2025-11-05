Kenosha judge revokes bond for Wilmot High student charged with child pornography possession

KENOSHA — Judge Jodi Meier granted Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis’ motion to revoke bond for a 17-year-old Wilmot Union High School student facing five felony counts of possessing child pornography.

The judge replaced his signature bond with a $25,000 cash bond and imposed new conditions, including no contact with minors under 18. This may affect his school attendance.

Watch: Judge revokes bond for Wilmot High student charged with child pornography possession

Student facing child porn charges ordered no contact with minors

The ruling comes just days after a heated school board meeting, where parents demanded action after learning the student was allowed back on campus.

He is currently in the Kenosha County Jail pending payment of the $25,000 bond.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip