Kenosha elementary school employee faces charges including sexual assault of a child

An elementary school staff member in Kenosha has been charged with three felonies, including sexual assault of a child.

Anna Marie Crocker, an employee at Riverview Elementary School, was arrested earlier this week on sexual assault allegations.

She's facing three charges including:



1st degree child sexual asssault — sexual intercourse with a child under age 13,

Possession of child pornography, and,

Sexual exploitation of a child — filming.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to a home in Twin Lakes. A parent claimed that his 13-year-old son had been forced to have sex with his friend's mother. He was 12 at the time of the incident.

The boy told police he had been invited to Anna Crocker's house "countless times" and that she often acted "crazy" due to drinking heavily. He told police, at one such sleepover during the winter, he was woken up by a naked Crocker. The boy claimed Crocker had removed his pants and was on top of him, and that his friends saw.

Watch: Kenosha parents shocked after elementary school employee arrested for sexual misconduct:

Kenosha parents shocked after school staff member arrested for sexual misconduct

The boy told police that he told Crocker to get off of him several times but she refused. He also tried to push her off. Later, the boy told police that Crocker texted him trying to get him to apologize for what happened.

Another boy, aged 15, told police Crocker had also been inappropriate with him. He told police that he and Crocker had been exchanging sexual chats and pictures via Snapchat. The teen told officers Crocker sexually assaulted him in a parking lot in August of this year.

The teen admitted to sending a sexual video of himself to Crocker. Crocker admitted to police to saving the video and also sending it to another person.

Read the entire criminal complaint below:

Anna Marie Crocker criminal complaint by TMJ4 News on Scribd

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip