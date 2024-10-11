Elementary staff member arrested for sexual misconduct, parents react with shock and concern

SILVER LAKE — A community is in shock after a staff member at a local elementary school was arrested for sexual misconduct.

Authorities said a 33-year-old female staff member of Riverview Elementary School was taken into custody on Wednesday.

TMJ4 is not identifying the staff member as she has not been charged at this time. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, she is accused of misconduct involving both a current and former student.

Shock is just one of the many reactions of Riverview Elementary parents.

"You entrust your kid's safety and well-being and education to these people and some of them are just not great people and take advantage of it," said Ashlyn Witting.

Ashlyn Witting

Witting's childen go to Riverview and she hopes that justice will be served.

"It is worrisome, they're in this position of mentorship or power and sometimes it's abused," Witting said. "I hope that the victim or victims and their families find healing and support from the community, and I hope that justice is definitely served on her."

Karen Ultsch is also a Riverview parent and said that she's grateful for the school's response.

"They're doing what they can to provide and keep all of our children safe," said Ultsch.

Karen Ultsch

Another parent, whose son was a student in the staff member's classroom, said he had an important conversation with his child.

"We talked to him last night and we asked him a few questions about different things like, were there any situations that made you feel uncomfortable? Did this teacher treat you like all of the other teachers?" Matthew said. "But aside from this incident, it's a really good school."

The parents said they believe this was an isolated incident and it is not a reflection of the entire school.

