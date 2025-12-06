Kenosha basketball YouTuber Tristan Jass to get surgery to remove brain tumor

Tristan Jass, a YouTuber based in Kenosha who is known for his for his viral trick shots and basketball skills, announced on Facebook Saturday that he plans to have surgery to remove a brain tumor.

"After 6 years of annual MRIs of my brain, the doctors have finally decided it is now time to remove the tumor to see exactly what it is," Jass's Facebook post begins.

"I can't lie this is pretty scary but I've been mentally preparing for the past few weeks and I'm ready to go to battle."

Earlier this year, Jass competed against Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game of pick-up basketball for a chance to win $100,000 from YouTuber MrBeast.

According to Jass's Facebook post, he is set to get the surgery on Monday.

Jass ended up winning the match against Antetokounmpo and the $100,000. He donated all of the money to the Shalom Center and nine of his fans.

