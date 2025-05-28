Kenosha YouTuber beats Giannis and wins $100K with MrBeast— then donates it all

KENOSHA — What started as a viral basketball showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and YouTube giant MrBeast ended with a major act of kindness right here in Kenosha.

Local YouTuber Tristan Jass, known for his viral trick shots and basketball skills, took on Giannis in a recent video filmed at the Fiserv Forum. The challenge, produced by MrBeast, came with a $100,000 prize and Jass decided to give every dollar away.

“After winning the hundred thousand we kind of decided like we’re going to give this all away —I want to actually give $10,000 of that to the Shalom Center,” Jass said.

The Shalom Center, Kenosha County’s only general shelter, was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“We just want to say thank you," said Esther Roberts, Executive Director of the Shalom Center. "The way he was able to acquire the money and then think of us right away was just surprising and wonderful,” said Esther Roberts, Executive Director of the Shalom Center.

The remaining $90,000 is being split among nine lucky fans.

The Shalom Center provides shelter, a food pantry, hot meals, and support to thousands of families in Kenosha. Last year, they served over 13,000 families through the food pantry alone.

“This is something that’s important to him, and he’s actually volunteered here as well," Roberts said. "We are really appreciative that he continues to think of us and sees the need that we have in the community and gives back to his own community which is just wonderful and beautiful."

Jass said Kenosha shaped who he is, and he’s determined to keep giving back.

"You know I love giving back, I love doing things for the community," Jass said. "Kenosha made me who I am today, so I just love giving back whenever I get the opportunity."

