'It's hard and it's scary': Women speak out after domestic violence shelter temporarily closes

KENOSHA — The only domestic violence shelter in Kenosha County temporarily closed its doors over ten days ago.

The executive director of Women and Children’s Horizons told TMJ4’s Megan Lee it was due to a “lack of staffing.”

Women who lived at the shelter reached out to Lee to talk about how they're navigating this displacement.

"I've thought about going back to my abuser, it's just a scary situation to even have that thought,” former shelter resident, Britteny said.

It’s a scary thought that's not only on Britteny’s mind, but many other women who called the shelter home. We're keeping Britteny’s identity private for her safety.

"This is a lot. We're all hoping we can get help at this point from anybody,” Britteny explained.

She lived at the shelter for nearly three months. Lee asked her if Women and Children’s Horizons was her saving grace. Britteny said, “Yes, and it was for the time I was there."

Britteny said eight women and six children were given a 24-hour notice and all forced to leave the shelter on August 3rd.

"We found out you know the night before, there were a lot of emotions. A lot of emotions. People did not know what to do. Where were we going to go? What were we going to do you know after staying in a hotel.”

Yvette who is okay with being on camera is in the same boat as Britteny.

"It's hard and it's scary. Not knowing where your next shower is going to be. Where you're going to be sleeping,” Yvette said.

Finding a safe place to sleep hasn't been easy. The women tell Lee that domestic violence resources in the area are limited and hard to come by.

Lee asked Yvette how she keeps going every day. She said, “There must be something really amazing that life is going to bring me to keep knocking me down this much. So, I'm just going to keep standing tall until that comes.”

If you are someone you know needs help navigating a domestic violence situation here are some resources:

Kenosha County: Families experiencing domestic violence can also call the county’s crisis line, which is operated 24/7, for any assistance and resources available. The number for that line is 262-657-7188.

Meanwhile, the Women and Children’s Horizons said if you need referrals to other domestic violence shelters you may call the crisis line between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

That number is 262-652-9900.

Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee has resources available as well.

24-hour hotline & crisis shelter:

Call: (414) 933-2722

Text: (414) 877-8100

Main Office: 414-276-1911

