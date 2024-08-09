Non-profit founder reacts to closure of Kenosha County's ONLY Domestic Violence shelter

KENOSHA — The only domestic violence shelter in Kenosha County has temporarily closed its doors.

TMJ4 News Admin Office for Women and Children’s Horizons will remain open during business hours despite the shelter closure.

This is leaving other groups scrambling to help domestic violence survivors find a place to stay.

"We never want to be in a position where we are turning away survivors,” the Founder of NDV Healing & Support Inc, Theresa Simon said.

TMJ4 News Theresa Simon Executive Director of NDV Healing & Support Inc. says her organization has received a lot of calls of women looking for help as the shelter is closed.

New calls are flooding the phones of Simon and her non-profit, NDV Healing & Support.

"So, people were calling in and letting us know that they had called them and they were reaching out at us hoping we could provide them with shelter too,” Simon explained.

Unfortunately, Simon’s organization doesn't have the funding to provide housing. That's why the work that 'Women and Children's Horizons' does is so crucial.

Watch: Founder reacts to closure of Kenosha County's ONLY Domestic Violence shelter

Founder reacts to temporary closure of Kenosha County's ONLY Domestic Violence shelter

"We are closed because we have a lack of staffing,” Executive Director of Women and Children’s Horizons, Yvonne MacDonald-Hames said on the phone.

MacDonald-Hames said the closure will likely last a few weeks. The organization is looking to hire at least a handful of people to work.

"I mean it's hurting the community. We definitely, ya know, we feel that this is extremely unfortunate. It's not something we wanted to do,” MacDonald-Hames explained.

Simon knows the feeling of not having a place to go as she is a survivor of domestic violence herself.

"There are so many women and children and so many domestic violence survivors out there that are literally having to decide between going back to an abuser and being homeless with their children and that is a decision that no one should have to make,” Simon explained.

Simon is now begging the county for more resources and funding. "We desperately need your help,” she said.

Kenosha County said in a statement:

“The executive director of Women & Children’s Horizons has reached out to community partners and asked for their assistance. Women & Children’s is continuing to operate its Help Line from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families experiencing domestic violence can also call the county’s crisis line, which is operated 24/7, for any assistance and resources available. The number for that line is 262-657-7188.”

Meanwhile, the Women and Children’s Horizons said if you need referrals to other domestic violence shelters you may call the crisis line between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

That number is 262-652-9900

Simon has services available as well. You can reach NDV Healing & Support Inc by clicking this link or you can call the Main Line & 24/7 Support: (262)-914-8653

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip