'It means the world to us’: Kenosha community turns flood damage into hope for those in need

KENOSHA — Just weeks after flooding destroyed critical winter supplies at the Hope Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse, the Kenosha community has helped turn a devastating setback into a powerful moment of generosity.

Earlier this month, a burst pipe caused several inches of water to back up inside the nonprofit’s building — damaging flooring, office space, and wiping out nearly all of the cold-weather gear the organization distributes to people in need.

The flooding happened just before Giving Tuesday, a time when the Hope Council is typically focused on helping others, not asking for help themselves.

The nonprofit serves individuals and families affected by alcohol and other drug abuse, and also supports people experiencing homelessness by providing warm winter essentials during frigid conditions.

After we shared the story, donations began pouring in.

Community members dropped off socks, Hot Hands, lip and skin protection and other cold-weather necessities, many continuing to give throughout the Christmas season. Thanks to that outpouring, the Hope Council says it is now fully restocked.

“It meant the world to us,” Executive Director Michelle Sandberg said. “It’s made it possible for us to keep going forward these last couple weeks, to keep delivering what we promised we would do and to keep showing up.”

The director says the response was a reminder of the strength of the Kenosha community.

“A community project versus just our efforts,” Sandberg said. “It really makes you feel like there are people looking out for you.”

While repairs to the building are ongoing and expected to take a few more weeks, the Hope Council says it remains open and ready to help anyone in need — and continues to welcome donations and support.

“There’s a place here for everybody,” Sandberg said. “Whether you need support or whether you want to give.”

If you'd like to donate or volunteer, you can visit the Hope Council, located on 39th Avenue.

