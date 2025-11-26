'It felt like someone broke into our home’: Kenosha restaurant, tavern hit by same suspect — arrest made

KENOSHA — A family-owned Kenosha restaurant and a nearby tavern were both targeted by the same suspect in a string of break-ins, and police say the person accused is now in custody.

Kenosha Police confirmed that 30-year-old John Pleasant was arrested Friday morning, Nov. 21. According to the criminal complaint and statements from law enforcement, Pleasant is facing multiple charges, including burglary of a building, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Prosecutors say they are filing additional charges.

The Jaimes family — who own Los Cantaritos, a neighborhood fixture for nearly 20 years — says this was the second time their restaurant was broken into in about a month.

“Get cameras, maybe motion sensors,” said their son, Roberto Jaimes. “We never got broken into for 20 years, so it wasn’t really something we needed… but it’s good for overall awareness. We are definitely prepared now.”

Surveillance video supplied to police shows the suspect entering and leaving the restaurant during the incidents. A short time earlier, records show the same man smashed a window to enter Crispy’s Tavern, roughly three miles away, where managers are now also repairing damage.

“It definitely raises questions on what we can do moving forward to enhance the security of the bar as well, especially being a small business,” said Katie Franks, manager of Crispy’s. “It’s a lot more of a toll on us, but we’re lucky to be surrounded by good people.”

Kenosha Police said detectives developed viable leads and made the arrest early Friday. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s office has since filed new charges tied to the case.

Both businesses say community support has helped them get through a stressful month, and they’re upgrading security to prevent future incidents.

“Everyone’s relieved,” said Lorena Jaimes. “It means a lot to have your family, your customers, and everyone willing to help.”

