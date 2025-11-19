'It feels like someone broke into our home’: Kenosha family restaurant hit twice in one month

KENOSHA — A beloved Kenosha family restaurant is asking for the community’s help after being broken into for the second time in just one month — something the owners say has never happened in their nearly 20 years in business.

Los Cantaritos, located on 52nd Street, shared surveillance footage and photos of shattered glass after the break-in. Roberto and Lorena Jaimes say the suspect escaped just minutes before the family arrived to check the security alert.

“It feels like someone broke into our home,” Roberto said. “It's like a family member, this place is part of our life 24/7.”

During the first break-in, the family walked into smashed patio doors and a missing cash box. Roberto says he got chills when he saw the shattered glass, worried the entire restaurant had been destroyed.

After the first incident, the entire family rallied to clean up and support each other, a moment the Jaimes say they’ll never forget. But the second break-in has left them shaken.

“Money comes and goes, and things can be fixed,” Lorena said. “As long as nobody was hurt, we can get through this, and we know that we have family and the community behind us.”

Kenosha Police confirmed to TMJ4 News that detectives are pursuing viable leads. The owners say they’re tightening security and hoping someone who lives nearby saw something around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 13.

"We've been here a long time, but we didn't know we had that much support," Roberto said. "It makes us happier, just seeing our family and the community's support."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police.

