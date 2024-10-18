I/94/41 shut down near Somers due to semi-truck fire

There is a full closure on I-41 southbound at County KR and northbound at Somers Road due to a crash.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near County KR. The closure is expected to last around 2 hours.

According to DOT footage, traffic is being redirected onto County line Rd.

Watch: I/94/41 shut down near Somers due to semi-crash

I/94/41 shut down near Somers due to semi-crash

(Video: State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip