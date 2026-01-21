Former Prairie Lane PTO president charged after police say up to $41K raised for students was misused

KENOSHA — New court records show the former president of the Prairie Lane Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization is now facing multiple felony charges following a months-long police investigation into missing funds.

According to court records, Jan Herman is charged with one count of theft in a business setting between $10,000 and $100,000, along with five counts of identity theft.

Police records say Herman allegedly used a PTO debit card for personal purchases for more than a year. Investigators documented more than $17,000 in confirmed unauthorized spending, including purchases at Target, Costco, and veterinary bills. Police say the total financial impact could reach as much as $41,000 due to additional transactions that could not be fully accounted for.

The money was raised through bake sales, fundraisers and community events meant to support student programs and activities at Prairie Lane Elementary.

The investigation began in September after school leaders reported financial irregularities to law enforcement.

At the time, Prairie Lane’s principal told families the PTO is an independent organization and that the school and district were cooperating with police. The PTO had also announced that all fundraising and events were suspended while the investigation was underway. Despite that, the school said student activities would continue, with the school stepping in to organize programs directly.

A former PTO member said the situation has been deeply disheartening for families, but hopes accountability will help the community move forward.

“It’s very upsetting to see something like this happen, especially when the money was meant for kids,” the former member said. “We’re hoping justice will be served so trust can be rebuilt.”

Herman’s case is now pending with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. Court records show the charges were formally filed on Tuesday.

