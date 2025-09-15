PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) at Prairie Lane Elementary School in Pleasant Prairie is under investigation after concerns were raised about its finances.

In a message to families last week, Principal Camille Schroeder said the school became aware of potential “irregularities” on Sept. 10 and immediately referred the matter to law enforcement. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department confirmed it is investigating.

“Please note that the PTO is an independent organization, separate from the school and district,” Schroeder wrote. “They maintain their own accounts, which are not managed or overseen by district or school staff. However, we are fully cooperating with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department as they conduct a thorough investigation.”

Parents like Alejandra Araiza said the PTO is about more than just fundraising; it helps make school traditions and activities possible.

Alejandra Araiza

"I was surprised because this is one of the top schools in Kenosha, and I was really thinking about participating in the parent PTO," Araiza said. "When I saw that, I was a little bit shocked, and hopefully they're able to give us some explanation, or hopefully it's a misunderstanding and we go from there."

Watch: Parents shocked as Pleasant Prairie Elementary PTO comes under police investigation

Parents shocked as Pleasant Prairie Elementary PTO comes under police investigation

The PTO also issued a statement, acknowledging issues with its records and announcing that all events, programs and fundraising activities are suspended until further notice.

Despite the investigation, the principal reassured families that activities for students will continue, now organized directly by the school.

"Hopefully, the principal was able to talk to the parents and give us some responses to what's been going on because at the end of the day, everything is for the children," Araiza said.

The police department said it could not release further details while the case remains open.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip