Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor during Salem Lakes house fire

SALEM LAKES, Wis.— A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries after falling through a hole in the floor while responding to a house fire on Rock Lake Rd. in Salem Lakes.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Al Carr said crews arrived at the home around 4 p.m. after receiving a call from a delivery driver reporting a possible fire. When firefighters first went inside, they encountered smoke and fire in the structure.

"We were making good progress. When one of our members fell through a hole in the floor in the kitchen, they called a May Day. Right away, we elevated the alarm to additional companies to help out. They made an aggressive effort to get him safely out of the building," Carr said.

The firefighter was quickly rescued and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident prompted officials to escalate the response to a second alarm, bringing in additional resources from across the region.

"Because of the nature of the May Day call, we elevated that to a second alarm brings companies up to 30 or more from neighboring communities as far west as Waterford," Carr said.

Approximately a dozen fire trucks stretched down the road as part of the massive response effort. Despite the heavy amount of fire inside the home, crews were able to extinguish the blaze and shift to cleanup operations.

Chief Carr confirmed no residents were inside the home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

