KENOSHA — The Brat Stop in Kenosha is preparing for a busy Saturday as Cubs and Brewers fans gear up for their playoff series. Located just a stone's throw from the Illinois state line, the popular restaurant has become a gathering spot for fans of both teams.

"It's really good for business when the Brewers and the Cubs are good," server at The Brat Stop, Brian Larsen, said.

TMJ4

Cubs fans were hoping to secure a spot in postseason play, and they did just that. The excitement is building as both fan bases prepare to converge on the area.

"The place will be packed. Depending on if they're coming from the Cubs, they'll stop on the way from Chicago, or coming back from Milwaukee, they'll stop. Both teams. Both fans," Larsen said.

Thursday night's game brought Tommy Dvorak through the doors to watch his team clinch its playoff spot.

Watch: Brat Stop braces for rush as Cubs, Brewers fans converge for playoff series

The Brat Stop expects busy Saturday for Cubs-Brewers series

"Being a Wisconsinite, it's kinda hard being a Cubs fan up here. But everyone has been pretty friendly and I think it's going to be a pretty friendly rivalry in this next series," Dvorak said.

Dvorak and his brother-in-law, Chris, sipped drinks while watching the Cubs secure their Saturday matchup. The anticipation for what promises to be an exciting series is palpable.

"The Cubs started off real hot at the beginning of the year. The Brewers, second half, best team in baseball. So I think that this is going to be an unbelievable series," Dvorak said.

This friendly rivalry has a way of bringing families together, even when loyalties are divided. Chris Stanek, a Brewers fan, understands the dynamic well.

"Always been a Cubs fan, but now I moved up here and kinda switched sides a lil bit," Stanek said.

TMJ4

With Interstate 94 expected to be busy this Saturday, The Brat Stop is ready to welcome the influx of fans from both sides.

"I think it's great for both teams and both areas," Dvorak said.

The restaurant staff is preparing for what could be a busy day.

"It will get pretty heated and crazy here," Larsen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip