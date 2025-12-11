Body camera footage shows first responders' desperate attempts to save children in deadly Kenosha fire

KENOSHA, Wis. — New body camera video from the Kenosha Police Department reveals the heartbreaking moments when first responders arrived at a deadly apartment fire on Thanksgiving that claimed the lives of three young siblings.

The footage, which is difficult to watch, shows the chaos and desperation as emergency personnel faced an impossible situation at the burning building.

"Don't go in, don't go in, it's too much. It's too much guys. It's too much. But there's kids in there," voices can be heard saying in the video.

"Go in there then, it's gonna blow up if you go in there, man," another responder warns.

The video continues to capture the frantic scene as first responders searched for ways to reach the trapped children.

"Is there a back door? Yeah on the back side. Is it fully enblazed too? Yeah. Oh [expletive]. There's kids in there! There's kids oh my God. There's kids up there," the audio reveals.

The fire claimed the lives of 10-year-old Rylee, 9-year-old Connor and 7-year-old Alena. The children were at their father's apartment when the fire broke out. Their father was also injured in the blaze.

Kenosha police continue to investigate the cause of the fire but say it does not appear to have been intentionally set.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help raise money for the children's funerals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

