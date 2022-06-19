WATCH LIVE: Juneteenth Parade 2022 kicks off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade is now underway on Sunday, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

WATCH LIVE:

The Juneteenth Parade is one of the largest such celebrations in the country. The parade spans Dr. Martin L. King Jr Drive from Milwaukee County Bernice to Clinton Rose Park.

Last year the Northcott Neighborhood House celebrated 50 years of hosting the Juneteenth Parade.

2021 was also the first year TMJ4 broadcast the parade live. TMJ4 is proud to broadcast the parade live once again in 2022.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making the day known as Juneteenth a national holiday.

The schedule for this year's parade is as follows:

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Parade 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Street Festival 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Concert 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH: You can watch the parade wherever you stream such as on Roku or Apple TV, at tmj4.com/live2, on our Facebook page and on television.

