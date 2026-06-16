Milwaukee candle artist creates hyper-realistic sweet treats

MILWAUKEE — So you've probably heard of the popular game, Is It Cake? Where people try to determine if something is a real object or it's hyper realistic cake? Well, that's old news. Now, it's all about Is It Candle?

While the items Shyla Clark makes might look like delicious little peach cobbler dessert cups or maybe a tasty bowl of Fruit Loops, they're actually all candles. Everything is wax. Clark, from Milwaukee, started the business Scented Sweets about two years ago. She designs candles to look like desserts.

James Groh Candles made by Scented Sweets.

“I've tried to do hair. I've tried to do nails. I went to school for nails, but with candles, I just can't stop thinking about it," Clark said.

The candles don't just look like food, they smell like it, too. She can make realistic brownie candles that smell like brownies or a bowl of Fruit Loops that actually smells like fruit loops.

“It's not, you know, a drawing or anything. Like, you can actually see it, you can touch it, and then you can smell it, and you can light it, and now your house smells like it," Clark said.

She loves all things that smell good, body oils, soaps, incense, and candles, of course. Creating scented sweets just made sense.

James Groh Candles made by Scented Sweets.

Clark does online orders, festivals, and farmers markets. She will be at the Juneteenth festival after the parade this coming Friday. Eventually, she hopes to open a shop and expand to incense and soaps. Clark even wants to go beyond desserts and get into entrees, too.

“Tap into, like, different food times, like pastas and chicken and all the things you can think of that you'll eat," she said.

Her candles range from $10 to $20. She does online orders, too. Reach out to her on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

For someone who tried multiple different careers, shyla has a message for people trying to find their lane and passion.

“You can create anything that you put your mind to," Clark said.

Watch the story on Scented Sweets to see candles...

Milwaukee candle artist creates hyper-realistic sweet treats

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