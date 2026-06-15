RIVER HILLS — “I really like the feeling of seeing how far I can really just launch this 8-pound ball and this 1-pound disc. And then it just goes so far, and I'm like, wow, I really did that.”

Gianna Cooks, aka Gi Gi, loves shot put and discus. It makes her feel strong.

"At some point, I said I'll go throw just this once. And then I threw, and I was like, okay I'm actually kind of good at this," Cooks said.

She did track and field all four years she attended University School of Milwaukee (USM). It has been a pretty busy few weeks for her. She finished her track season, graduated high school, and won the Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant to earn the title of Miss Juneteenth.

“This first off represents a dream come true, and it also represents the responsibility to act as a role model, not only for my family, but also for the entire city of Milwaukee," Cooks said.

Watch Meet Miss Juneteenth: A talented discus thrower, avid singer, and artist...

Meet Miss Juneteenth: A talented discus thrower, avid singer, and artist

A self-described stubborn girl, this was her fourth time competing. She was determined to win.

“I think it was really just what my platform is based on now, that resilience, that tenacity, that saying, yea, I want this, and since I have the opportunity to come back and do better, why don't I just do that.”

A good life motto - never stop learning and improving. That's exactly what she will do when she attends Jackson State University in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in graphic design and psychology. She loves art and drawing, and eventually wants to get a PhD in art therapy. In fact, she has always been surrounded by art. She's also an avid singer.

“Honestly, I think I've been singing since I could talk," she said.

She was in the choir at USM, performed in a few musicals, and sang the national anthem a couple of times.

“I just feel really good whenever I'm up there. I feel like I'm in my element.”

And when Cooks is just relaxing at home, she plays video games like Animal Crossing, reads the bible, or cleans.

"I'm a Nintendo girly. I really like Mario Kart, the entire Mario series, the platforming, love Animal Crossing," she said.

Cooks can do it all, from throwing a discus to drawing to singing on stage. It all makes her feel strong and happy. Those are just a couple of the many qualities she hopes to exhibit as Miss Juneteenth now and for years to come.

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