Juneteenth Freedom Ball auction: Support scholarships and win these fantastic prizes

Check back closer to the auction's June 6th start date for a link to bid on all items.

The annual Freedom Ball is a cultural and educational event designed to expose individuals to what Juneteenth is all about. This online auction is one of the new features this year.

Proceeds will go toward the scholarships for Little Miss and Junior Mister Juneteenth, as well as Miss and Mister Juneteenth.

The online auction starts June 6 at 6:30 a.m. and ends June 10 at 7 p.m.

The Freedom Ball is June 11th from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

Watch the 2022 Juneteenth parade

Here are all the fabulous prizes you can bid on in the auction:

Brewers suite package

Aaron Jones signed football

Certified by the Green Pay Packers. Certificate of authenticity included.

TMJ4

Dave Robinson signed helmet

Player Alumni & NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Dave Robinson signed helmet. Certified by the Green Pay Packers. Certificate of authenticity included.

TMJ4

Aaron Rodgers signed jersey

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed jersey. Certified by the Green Pay Packers. Certificate of authenticity included.

TMJ4

Kenny Clark signed football

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark signed footbal. Certified by the Green Pay Packers. Certificate of authenticity included.

TMJ4

Storm Chaser front yard

A Storm Team 4 meteorologist will bring the Storm Chaser to your front yard to do the forecast.

TMJ4

Green Bay Packers tickets

Four tickets to a game at Lambeau Field.

Lil Wayne tickets

Two front row tickets to Lil Wayne's Summerfest performance on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. One lot H parking pass included and a collection of Summerfest branded merchandise. Concert tickets include admission to Summerfest 2022 for the day of the concert.

Anthony Hamilton tickets

Two front row tickets to Anthony Hamilton's Summerfest performance on June 30 at 9:30 p.m. at the BMO Harris Pavilion. One lot H parking pass included and a collection of Summerfest branded merchandise. Concert tickets include admission to Summerfest 2022 for the day of the concert.

20 Summerfest tickets

20 general admission 2022 Summerfest tickets.

Buddy Guy guitar

