How to watch this year's Juneteenth Parade in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know about the annual event commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade, scheduled for June 19, is one of the largest such celebrations in the country. The parade spans Dr. Martin L. King Jr Drive from Milwaukee County Bernice to Clinton Rose Park.

Last year the Northcott Neighborhood House celebrated 50 years of hosting the Juneteenth Parade.

2021 was also the first year TMJ4 broadcast the parade live. TMJ4 is proud to broadcast the parade live once again in 2022.

If you want to participate in the parade or be a vendor along MLK Drive, you must apply on their website or go to the Northcott Neighborhood House by June 3. Artists must do the same to apply to win the mural contest.

Organizers say Buddy Guy will be in attendance and his daughter's band will be performing at night during the festival.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making the day known as Juneteenth a national holiday.

The schedule for this year's parade is as follows:

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Parade 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Street Festival 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Concert 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH: You can watch the parade wherever you stream such as on Roku or Apple TV, at tmj4.com/live, on our Facebook page and on television.

Additional information:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip