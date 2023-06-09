'Best food in the city': Food truck Dream Foods in Milwaukee quickly making a name for itself

MILWAUKEE — Even though the food truck is just two years old, Dream Foods in Milwaukee is already making a big name for itself.

“It’s good. Got the best food in the city," Lorenzo said.

“My biggest thing is the egg rolls. I mean I love them," Stephanie Griffin said.

James Groh This is the backside of the Dream Foods food truck parked on the corner of 38th and Center in Milwaukee.

“Excellent scrum-diddly-umcious the best egg rolls in Milwaukee," Shanika said.

That’s big talk. But the owner of the food truck, Dream Foods, said all those loyal customers are right.

“Guaranteed my food is the best in the city. Guaranteed," Marlo Triggs said.

“That’s strong words right there," TMJ4 Reporter James Groh responded.

“Strong words, and I can back it up," Triggs replied.

Triggs had a storefront for about four years before switching to a food truck. The number one item? You guessed it, the egg rolls.

James Groh Marlo Triggs said that his childhood dream was to own a business. Now that he owns one, he wants to start expanding his food truck operations across the city.

“And then he impromptu made a breakfast egg roll which he is not selling. He should sell the breakfast egg roll," Griffin said.

He also sells turkey legs, chicken wings, corn on the cob, sausage, fries, slushies, and more.

Dream Foods will be one of the vendors at the Juneteenth Street Festival after the parade. Usually, though, he sits at the corner of 38th and Center Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I’m even liable to bring the food to you. Cook it and bring it to you. All you have to do is just drop me a call and I’ll get with you.”

His number is (414) 587-1216. Triggs said you can call to get food brought to you, find out when he will be serving food, or where he will be.

Owning his own business was a lifelong dream. Now, Triggs has big plans.

“I’m expecting within the next five to 10 years to get a few more food trucks to add to (the business).”

He wants to be all over the city, and one thing is going to help him do that.

James Groh This is Triggs' famous Dream Sauce that he says keeps customers coming back for more.

“You know, I make my own sauce and seasoning, yes sir.”

It’s his secret dream sauce and secret seasoning. I tried asking what was in it.

“The secret to the - love," he said with a laugh.

That’s a safely guarded recipe. However, you can try it on wings, spring rolls, or his giant turkey legs. In fact, the sauce and seasoning have been so popular he wants to mass produce it to sell in stores.

