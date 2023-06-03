Kid's Zone at Juneteenth Celebration to feature carnival rides, talent show, and more

MILWAUKEE — With over 80,000 people expected to attend Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Celebration and Parade, one group is creating a safe space for kids.

Called the Kid’s Zone, West Care says the area is free for kids to kids 14 and under. You can register at the event, and kids will receive a wristband with their parent’s phone number on it.

“The Kid's Zone to me is the best attraction of Juneteenth,” Travis Landry, the Regional Vice President of West Care, said. “We started the Kid's Zone because it was something missing, so we have a lot of new activities brought to Juneteenth this year.”

The Kid's Zone includes:



Carnival rides

Petting Zoo

Horse rides

Food: hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips, water and ice cream

Carnival games

Live DJ

Prizes

New this year is a talent show.

“We’ll have a stage for kids to showcase their talent, poetry, music, and dancing. We want to allow the kids to be kids when it comes to Kid’s Zone,” Landry said.

It runs during the festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School parking lot.

“It’s amazing. It’s something that when you look at it, you’re like ‘wow,' along with everybody else, we did this, and kids had a great time,” Landry said.

TMJ4 News will broadcast and stream the parade live Monday.

