Watertown’s school board votes on policy deciding treatment of transgender, nonbinary students

WATERTOWN, WIS. —The Watertown Unified School District (WUSD) board has voted on a policy that decides how it will treat transgender and nonbinary students.

WUSD voted to adopt "Draft C" with an amendment Monday evening, according to TMJ4's crew at the Riverside Middle School meeting.

According to WUSD, the amendment states “Notwithstanding any of the foregoing, nothing in this guideline compels or requires district staff, contractors, or service providers to act in contradiction to WUSD policy or in violation of applicable law."

Policy C will include the following:

Ensures students use locker rooms and restrooms based on their biological sex.

A provision that would not compel staff to use a pronoun or name other than the student's legal name.

A requirement that students play sports consistent with their biological sex.



Policy A would have included the following:

-Continue to allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender identity.

—Permit teachers and staff to use the names and pronouns the student identifies with.

-Ensure students can compete in sports based on their gender identity.

Board members and members of the public met at Riverside Middle School to discuss changes to the district's Administrative Procedural Guidelines for Gender and Support Plans on Monday, Nov. 18.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 spoke to community members last week who shared their opinions on what the district should adopt—one citing religious reasons and the other suggesting the district should be inclusive.

