Passionate parents and community members spoke out over gender guidelines in schools

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Unified School District board meeting was busier than usual Monday night.

The board votedon a policy for transgender and nonbinary students. It changed the district's Administrative Procedural Guidelines for Gender and Support Plans.

The WUSD board voted to adopt "Draft C" with an amendment.

"My son and his friends are not a political agenda or an ideology,” a Watertown parent yelled during public comment.

Passionate parents and community members spoke out on a controversial topic that was up for discussion. The board was set to vote on the district’s Administrative Procedural Guidelines for Gender and Support Plans.

"Boys are boys, girls are girls,” community member, Stacy Estudillo said during the public comment.

Stacy Estudillo is glad Draft C was adopted.

The line for public comment was never-ending as parents and community members wanted to voice their opinions on the Administrative Procedural Guidelines for Gender and Support Plans.

"I think it really spoke of the small-town traditions and values that Watertown has,” Estudillo explained.

Estudillo was happy to hear that the board voted to adopt Draft C.

Residents divided on Watertown’s school board's gender guidelines

Draft C is a plan that ensures students are using the locker rooms and restrooms of their biological sex and would make it, so staff isn't compelled to use a pronoun or name other than the student's legal name. This version of the policy will also ensure students are playing sports consistent with their biological sex.

"The fact that we are able to protect children is all that matters,” Estudillo said.

The draft was voted on with an amendment added.

"It's being delegated to be handled on a case-by-case basis,” community member, Tom Levi said.

Tom Levi wanted Draft A to be adopted. However, he is glad there was an amendment added to Draft C.



Levi originally opposed Draft C. However, this amendment made him more comfortable with the policy.

"I feel happy that we were able to reach a decision that was applicable to both parties,” Levi said.

A spokesperson with the district says this policy is effective immediately.

