WATERTOWN — A controversial discussion is set to happen during the Watertown Unified School District board meeting on Monday.

Board members and members of the public will meet to discuss changing the district's Administrative Procedural Guidelines for Gender and Support Plans.

"I think that a lot of people that haven't been (to a meeting) want to make sure that they're there to make sure their side goes through, said John Markl.

TMJ4 News John Markl, Watertown Resident

The meeting's online agenda shows the discussion will surround two versions of the policy.

One policy (C) would adopt a plan that ensures students are using the locker rooms and restrooms of their biological sex and would make it so staff isn't compelled

to use a pronoun or name other than the student's legal name. This version of the policy would also ensure students are playing sports consistent with their biological sex.

The other option (A) would continue to allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms the student identifies with. The policy would allow teachers and staff to use names and pronouns that the student identifies with and would ensure kids can compete in sports of the gender they identify with.

John Markl is an auto shop owner and attended WUSD. So did his kids and now his grandkids are students of the district. He would like to see the more conservative option voted in.

Watch: Watertown Neighbors look ahead to debate over Gender guidelines in schools

Watertown Neighbors look ahead to debate over Gender guidelines in schools

"From a religious sector, we believe that the lord created the world in his design and to question that in terms of your own interest and what you believe is not the way to walk with Christ," Markl said.

On the other side of the issue, Neighbor Julie Janowak thinks the policy should be more inclusive.

TMJ4 News

"My thought is, we've already had something in place for about ten years now and it has been working and hasn't caused problems in the classroom or anything like that so why not just keep following what's been working? Why do we have to ruffle everyone's feathers," Janowak said.

Both Julie and John are just two of many who say they'll be there Monday to ensure their voice is heard by those elected by the school board before a decision is made.

"I think we should respect the children, whatever name they want to be called, whatever pronoun they want to go down, and have spaces for them to go to the bathroom," said Julie.

"If we all want to get along, this is what we have to do. We gotta get together and talk again. Not text, not post, not share, we have to get together and talk," said John.

The meeting is set to take place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Middle School. You can find the full meeting agenda by clicking HERE.

Both Julie and John told TMJ4 News they hope to hear from Watertown residents on Monday, and not so much from people who have opinions from outside of city limits. They are looking forward to a local discussion about what is best for their community.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error