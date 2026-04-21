IXONIA, Wis. — People living along the Rock River in Ixonia are dealing with flooded farm fields and closed roads after the river jumped its banks from the recent severe storms. A TMJ4 viewer reached out to share the extent of the damage, prompting a visit to the area to see what people are dealing with.

TMJ4 Terri Watermolen stands outside her Ixonia home with her flooded backyard behind her.

Terri Watermolen’s house and farm are surrounded by water. Despite not having riverfront property, the river filled up low-lying areas, including her backyard and fields.

"It is the river now, but normally you can’t see the river," Watermolen said.

TMJ4 A man driving through water covering a road in Ixonia.

Watermolen noted that while their fields sometimes collect water, this flooding is different.

"This is pretty high," Watermolen said.

TMJ4 The fields behind Terri Watermolen’s house and farm on River Road in Ixonia.

Watermolen watched during the day as people drove through the high water near her home instead of turning around.

Watch: People in Ixonia dealing with flooded fields and cover roads from the Rock River

People in Ixonia dealing with flooded fields and cover roads from the Rock River

Her main concern, though, is getting rid of the water before her daughter’s backyard wedding, which is about two months away. She said it typically takes about a month for their fields to dry out.

TMJ4 A truck driving though water on River Road in Ixonia.

"We want the water gone by then. The water—hopefully by the next month," Watermolen said.

TMJ4 County Road CW is shut down in Ixonia after a culvert was washed out during the severe weather.

The Town of Ixonia Fire Department said a culvert washed out on County Road CW, damaging the road.

TMJ4 Culvert washed out on CW.

There is no timeline for when the road will be repaired and reopened. According to the National Weather Service, the Rock River has crested, so homeowners should start seeing the water recede.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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