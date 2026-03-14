PALMYRA, Wis. — Millions of chickens in Jefferson County have been affected by avian flu outbreaks, and residents near a composting site in the Village of Palmyra say the smell of the cleanup is making life difficult.

State records show there have been 6 positive avian flu cases in Jefferson County since 2022. The 2 most recent cases were reported on Feb. 26 and March 4 of this year, impacting nearly 3 million chickens in total.

Allie Braun moved to Palmyra in August 2025 with her family, hoping to settle into a forever home with plenty of land for their chickens and 2 kids. It wasn't long before trucks began hauling carcasses down Zion Road and large mounds of composting chicken remains began piling up just down the road from her house.

"I never thought I'd have to explain the smell of dead rotting chickens in your backyard but it smells so awful that you could puke," Braun said. "No one seems to take us seriously. You reach out to government officials and you never hear anything back."

Braun said the compost piles have made it nearly impossible to enjoy her property.

"These compost piles are absolutely rancid. You can't even go outside. You can't breathe the air. You can't sit out do anything. It comes into the house," Braun said.

A town hall meeting was held in Palmyra on March 9, bringing together representatives from state agencies and Bill Rehm, president and CEO of Daybreak Foods Inc., which owns commercial poultry farms in the county that have been impacted by avian flu.

Watch: Palmyra residents say avian flu compost stench is making it impossible to enjoy their homes

Palmyra residents say avian flu compost stench is making it impossible to enjoy their homes

"This is a tragic situation," Rehm said.

Rehm acknowledged the toll the outbreak has taken on his team.

"This is horrific to our team, I have grown men in tears… and our task is to follow what we need to follow through DATCP," Rehm said.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, known as DATCP, told TMJ4 the composting process is designed to be safe. In a statement, the agency said in part: "Composting rapidly deactivates the virus that causes HPAI," and that "Standards for composting sites are designed to prevent contamination of groundwater."

In an effort to prevent further spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, DATCP has suspended all poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets, and movement of poultry to other events across 20 southern Wisconsin counties through May 10, 2026. Jefferson and Milwaukee County are among the affected counties. The suspension may be extended or expanded if additional HPAI cases are identified.

DATCP says poultry owners should practice strict biosecurity measures and, when possible, keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Despite the town hall and agency assurances, Braun remains worried about the immediate health of her community and her family. She is calling for water and air quality testing in the area. After only 7 months in her new home, she said she and her family have begun discussing whether to leave.

"I didn't move here to live next to a compost site of carcasses," said Braun.

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