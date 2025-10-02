Bird flu confirmed at second Jefferson County chicken farm

Bird flu has been confirmed at a second chicken farm in Jefferson County, according to county officials.

This case was found in a commercial poultry flock, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), which is the lead entity coordinating the response.

DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) animal health officials are working together in a joint incident response. The affected premises has been quarantined to restrict movement of poultry and poultry products.

Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, and the birds from the flock will not enter the food system, according to the release.

The discovery comes as residents in the town of Palmyra prepare for the disposal of millions of dead chickens from a separate farm where bird flu was found last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Jefferson County Public Health are monitoring exposed farm workers for HPAI symptoms. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low.

