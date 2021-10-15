Professional dancers of all nationalities welcomed in 'Ballet Hispanico' in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — On this last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, we show you something to look forward to: Ballet Hispanico!

The show is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

The bigger-than-life performance will take place in a quiet area nestled in Brookfield. Leaders hope a melting pot of nationalities will fill the seats on Oct. 22.

“It begs you to have a dialogue with each other, and that's the best thing about live theaters: you're sitting all together watching something,” said Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispanico’s artistic director.

Ballet Hispanico

Paulo Hernandez-Farella is proud to perform with people of different races, all enjoying Hispanic culture on stage and off. “All of our pieces are a big celebration. That's our culture, that's our community. You’re not going to see the same representation in every piece," said Hernandez-Farella.

Dancer Lenai Wilkerson says the immersion into the Hispanic culture moved her. "This sea of black and brown and lighter with darker skinned people on stage dancing in tandem, you don't see that often unfortunately in the arts," said Wilkerson.

Leaders with the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts understand the importance of Latino representation in Waukesha County. “I think one of the things I love so much about our Wilson Center audiences, is how respectful and how interested they are in learning about different cultures," said Koko Cooper with the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts.

Ballet Hispanico will take place Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $9 each.

Click here to watch a preview and click here to learn more.

