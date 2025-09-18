MILWAUKEE — Like many children growing up in Mexico, Paulo Garcia first discovered dance as a young boy. The rhythms, colors, and stories carried through folklórico soon became part of his identity, shaping not only his childhood but his life’s purpose.

In 2014, Garcia founded Ballet Folklórico Xanharati in his home state of Nayarit, Mexico. He chose the name Xanharati—meaning roots in the Purépecha language—to honor the traditions and ancestry that folklórico represents. What began as a local project to preserve and celebrate Mexican culture grew into a community of dancers committed to keeping history alive through movement.

When Garcia relocated to Milwaukee in June 2020, he brought Xanharati with him. There, he opened his academy of dance, determined to continue his mission in a new place. The group quickly became a vibrant cultural force in the city, performing at festivals, schools, and community events.

Paulo Garcia

As founder, Garcia wears many hats. Beyond teaching, he often handcrafts the elaborate costumes himself—flowing skirts, embroidered blouses, and ornate accessories that showcase the artistry of Mexican culture. Ballet folklórico, unlike informal village dances, combines authentic regional folk traditions with the elegance of ballet. The result is a highly stylized form of storytelling, where posture, movement, and costume work together to represent not just a dance but a collective cultural identity.

Planting roots: How one dancer brought Mexican heritage to Milwaukee

For the dancers, the experience is transformative. Itzia Sandoval, who has been with the group for four or five years, has already become one of its premiere performers at just 12 years old.

"The posture and discipline has changed my life by making me stronger,” she says. “It lets me be more in control of myself.”

For Garcia, the heart of Xanharati is not only the dancers but their families. Parents and siblings are deeply involved, often helping with props, costume-making, and the countless details that bring each performance to life.

“I’m so proud of them,” Garcia says with emotion. “It’s tremendous, the feeling that I have every time I see them.”

Through every heel-stomp and twirl of a skirt, Ballet Folklórico Xanharati continues to fulfill its name: roots. In Milwaukee, far from Nayarit, Garcia and his dancers are keeping tradition alive, planting heritage in new soil, and showing the next generation the power of culture, community, and dance.

