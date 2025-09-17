Milwaukee tortilleria keeps tradition alive, making thousands of fresh tortillas weekly

*All the quotes in this story have been translated from Spanish to English.

A small business in Milwaukee's Morgandale neighborhood is preserving Mexican tradition one tortilla at a time, cranking out thousands of fresh tortillas six days a week.

Tortilleria El Sol has been serving the community since 2008, focusing on just two products — tortillas and tortilla chips. The family-owned business supplies restaurants, events, quinceañeras, and individual customers throughout the week. It's located at 3458 South 13th St.

"We sell to restaurants, events, the weekends, and during the week we sell to the general public," Lucía Chairez, the wife of one of the owners, said.

The shop is owned by two brothers, Daniel and Ambrocio Chairez. They employ five other people. A pound of tortillas costs about $2.39.

For Chairez and her family, tortillas are more than just food — they're a cultural cornerstone.

"It's a tradition that we have since we were born. We always eat with (a) tortilla," Chairez said.

The business operates with a noisy tortilla-making machine that creates a distinctive sound many customers find nostalgic.

"Because the majority of the tortilla stores in Mexico are regularly so loud … when a family hears so much noise, that means there's a tortilla store nearby," Chairez said.

The familiar sound serves as a cultural marker, similar to hearing an ice cream truck. In fact, this specific tortilla maker was purchased in Mexico. Chairez's husband regularly travels to Mexico, where these machines always catch his eye. So, he wanted to have one in Milwaukee.

"Every time my husband goes to Mexico, they always catch his eye. So then he decides to bring them from there," Chairez said.

On busy days, Tortilleria El Sol produces about 1,000 tortillas. Despite the demanding work, the family remains passionate about their craft.

"We love to be here, always," Chairez said.

Eventually, Tortilleria El Sol plans to expand.

You can find their tortillas at restaurants like Lime Cantina, Blue Bat, Simple Cafe, Gardenias, Harbor House, and more.

