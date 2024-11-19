Watch Now
Trial dates set for Fond du Lac homicide suspect Annaka Trudell

Posted

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The case of the 20-year-old woman charged with stabbing a 33-year-old woman to death will head to trial in May.

According to prosecutors, Annaka Trudell stabbed Ashley Calo after attempting to take drugs from her without paying.

Prosecutors say the altercation happened outside of a car where Calo's three-year-old son was sitting.

Trudell is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

A judge set Trudell's jury trial for the week of May 19th.

In letters to the judge, Calo's friends asked that Trudell receive the longest possible sentence, while a bible study group that Trudell joined while in jail claims her life has "transformed."

Trudell's boyfriend at the time, 22-year-old Dawson Miller, is charged with multiple felonies, including felony murder as party to a crime, for allegedly helping to set up the robbery and helping Trudell hide.

His trial has previously been set for the week of September 15.

