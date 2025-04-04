Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness tackled in court after violent outburst

FOND DU LAC (COURT TV) — Taylor Schabusiness, who is serving a life sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution, was tackled by officers during a preliminary hearing Friday after she attacked her defense attorney.

Schabusiness was convicted of murdering and dismemberingShad Thyrion during a drug-fueled sexual encounter in Green Bay in 2022.

The Green Bay woman was in court Friday after allegedly attacking a prison employee in 2024. She's charged with battery by prisoners with a repeater modifier, according to court records.

As attorneys entered their appearances, Schabusiness jumped from her seat, began yelling, and lunged at her attorney.

Watch video of the incident from Court TV here:

Taylor Schabusiness tackled in court after violent outburst

Guards standing nearby immediately tackled her to the ground and removed her from the courtroom.

Friday’s outburst comes two years after she suddenly attacked a different attorney, Quinn T. Jolly, in 2023. He later filed to withdraw from the case, calling his attorney-client relationship with Schabusiness “irretrievably broken.”

Schabusiness's alleged attack on a prison employee — the reason she was back in court — reportedly stemmed from a request for medical attention for a staple in her arm on July 24, 2024, according to a criminal complaint reviewed Court TV.

The complaint states that when a nurse went to get tweezers to help her, Schabusiness allegedly lunged at the nurse. The attack stopped only after a prison guard intervened, allowing the nurse to escape.

Schabusiness then allegedly attacked the guard, hitting her in the head with a tray and swinging a metal table at her, according to Court TV.

The judge said Friday’s hearing would resume later in the morning, with Schabusiness appearing via Zoom, where she entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.

Court records also show one of her attorneys, Curtis Paul Julka, has withdrawn from the case.

