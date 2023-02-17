Green Bay dismemberment: Suspect's attorney asks to withdraw from case after attack

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The attorney for Taylor Schabusiness, the woman accused of killing and dismembering a man, has asked to be removed from the case, according to newly filed court documents.

A motion filed Thursday shows Quinn T. Jolly is seeking permission to withdraw from the case and no longer represent Taylor Schabusiness.

WATCH: Murder defendant attacks her own attorney

The motion comes after Schabusiness suddenly attacked Jolly in court during a hearing. Jolly cites the attack in his motion to withdraw, calling his attorney-client relationship with Schabusiness, "irretrievably broken."

The motion to withdraw has not yet been granted. A motion hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year in his Green Bay home and later dismembering his body. She's charged with first-degree intentional homicide mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. As a result, she has undergone multiple exams to determine if she's competent to stand trial.

During the latest competency hearing Tuesday, Schabusiness's attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked for the trial to be adjourned because a doctor who had evaluated Schabusiness was unable to attend the hearing.

The judge agreed to push back the trial until the middle of May, at which point Schabusiness attacked Jolly. Officers restrained her and removed her from the courtroom.

The judge ultimately decided to reschedule the competency hearing to March 6.